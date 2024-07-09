England manager Gareth Southgate has led his country to a third semifinal in four major tournaments, but ahead of Wednesday's last-four showdown against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, critics of the Three Lions' "boring" soccer are mounting.

Should England end a 58-year wait to win a major trophy in Berlin on Sunday, supporters would not take umbrage with the team's style, or lack thereof, but the inability of such an array of attacking stars to excite has stunned viewers across the continent.

Southgate's team produced just five shots on target in 240 minutes of action against Switzerland and Slovakia in the prior two rounds, needing penalties and extra-time respectively to progress.