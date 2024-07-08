Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner remained on track for a blockbuster showdown by reaching the quarterfinals, while women's No. 2 seed Coco Gauff was sent tumbling out on a soggy Sunday.

French Open champion Alcaraz, who is looking to defend his Wimbledon trophy and complete what is dubbed the "Channel Slam" in reference to the English Channel that separates Britain and France, battled past Metz-born Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

"I think I'm getting better and better every match that I'm playing," said Alcaraz, who was happy to avoid another five-set tussle after being taken the distance by Frances Tiafoe in the previous round.