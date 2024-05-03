Jalen Brunson scored 41 points and the New York Knicks held on for a 118-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, clinching a 4-2 win in the series to book a clash with the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Pacers powered into the Eastern Conference semifinals with a convincing 120-98 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that sealed a 4-2 win in their series.

It came down to the wire in Philadelphia, where Knicks forward Josh Hart, fed by Brunson, drilled a three-pointer to put New York up 114-111 with 25.6 seconds remaining.