Manchester City kept the heat on Premier League leader Arsenal on Sunday, seeing off a feisty challenge from Nottingham Forest after Mikel Arteta's men held their nerve to beat Tottenham.

A captivating three-way title race has become a duel between Pep Guardiola's City and Arteta's Gunners, who are determined to make amends for last season's late collapse.

Arsenal has 80 points — one more than City — with just three matches to go, but the champions crucially have a game in hand and remain firm favorites to win a fourth straight title.