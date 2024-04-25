Harry Kewell said his Yokohama F. Marinos players can "handle any pressure" after beating Ulsan Hyundai 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to set up an Asian Champions League final against Al Ain.

Former Liverpool and Leeds forward Kewell's side came through a pulsating semifinal that ended 3-3 on aggregate to reach the Asian Champions League final for the first time.

Trailing 1-0 after last week's first leg in South Korea, Yokohama scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes in Japan but then conceded twice and had a man sent off before halftime.