Rafael Nadal said the upcoming French Open will be the moment to "give everything and die" on the court after his comeback from injury in Barcelona was curtailed by Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back playing this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled 7-5, 6-1 against the world No. 11 from Australia in the second round.

Nadal, 37, who missed virtually all of the 2023 season, is hoping to compete at the French Open in May where he is the record 14-time champion.