Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit accepts his ambition to forge a football career with the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs could see him "cut at any point."

The 23-year-old is about to begin preseason training with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions after signing a three-year contract.

But Rees-Zammit is only guaranteed to be paid for the first year, and his deal, worth up to £2.27 million ($2.84 million), could be terminated at any time.