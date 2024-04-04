It all happened so quickly for Ambar Roman. A lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan, she watched as her husband dived to the ground with others in search of Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Then Roman looked down, near her feet, and there it was. She picked up the ball, Ohtani’s milestone first homer with the Dodgers, and pumped her fist.

"Sitting in the pavilion, you always hope that you’ll be able to catch a ball,” Roman said last week. "But never in a million years would I have thought it would have been his ball.”