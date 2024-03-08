Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition bout screened on Netflix, organizers announced on Thursday.

Tyson, 57, and Paul, 27, will face off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, on July 20, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced.

Tyson said in a statement he was looking forward to fighting an opponent who is 30 years his junior, insisting that he had been impressed by Paul's performances in his fledgling boxing career.