Devynne Charlton blazed to a world record in the women's 60-meters hurdles while pole vaulter Armand Duplantis pulled a remarkable performance out of what had been an off-night to win gold at the world indoor athletics championships on Sunday.

Charlton, a 28-year-old from the Bahamas, clocked 7.65 seconds to shave two-hundredths of a second off the previous record she had shared with American Tia Jones.

"This means a whole lot because I have set myself goals," said Charlton, who raced with bright pink hair. "I have not changed my technique much — just a few tweaks — but I have been working hard off the track, making sure my mental health is good and working with a sports psychologist. Just taking care of myself."