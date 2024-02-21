China's Shandong Taishan scored a dramatic last-minute goal to move into the Asian Champions League quarterfinals after beating Kawasaki Frontale 4-2 for a 6-5 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Brazilian Jadson hooked the ball home in the seventh minute of added time to send the Chinese side into a last-eight showdown with either Thailand's Bangkok United or Yokohama F. Marinos.

Jeonbuk also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 aggregate win over fellow South Korean squad Pohang Steelers after a 1-1 draw in the second leg.