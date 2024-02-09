Just under two years ago, Brock Purdy was a little-known college quarterback embarking on an NFL career with few expectations.

Picked by the San Francisco 49ers with the 262nd and final selection of the 2022 Draft, the fresh-faced youngster was crowned that year's "Mr. Irrelevant" — the disparaging tag bestowed on the player chosen last from the pool of college talent entering the NFL each season.

At least one scouting report on Purdy suggested the quarterback was set to live up to his unflattering new nickname. "Not a very good athlete ... limited arm, both in strength and throw repertoire," the report read.