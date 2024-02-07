Naomi Osaka's comeback hit another roadblock Tuesday, as she suffered a 7-5, 6-0 defeat to former world No. 7 Danielle Collins in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Osaka, 26, returned last month from a 15-month absence from the tour, during which she gave birth to her first child, Shai, but has been handed some tricky draws and has lost three of her four matches so far this campaign.

Despite a close opening set that witnessed supreme serving from both players, Osaka struggled in her service games in the second set and failed to convert any of her six break point opportunities to fall to the American qualifier in one hour and 23 minutes.