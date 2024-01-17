Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia fought back to defeat Oman 2-1 in the dying seconds at the Asian Cup on Tuesday, but only after some confusion with the video assistant referee (VAR).

The ambitious Saudis beat eventual champions Argentina in the group phase of the 2022 World Cup and returned to Qatar as one of the favorites for the regional tournament.

The country is seeking a record-equaling fourth Asian Cup amid a big-money recruitment drive that has lured the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo to the kingdom's domestic league.