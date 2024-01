Takefusa Kubo was tipped for stardom after joining Barcelona's academy at age 10 and the Japanese attacking midfielder now looks poised to realize his potential by taking the Asian Cup by storm.

The 22-year-old, who was once signed by Real Madrid, has found his feet at Real Sociedad this season, scoring six goals and helping the club top its Champions League group.

His eye-catching form has seen him linked with Manchester United.