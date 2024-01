Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was named to Japan's Asian Cup squad despite an ankle injury, as coach Hajime Moriyasu looks to erase the "frustration" of their 2019 final defeat.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said late last year that Mitoma would be out for up to six weeks after hurting his ankle in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Dec. 21.

But Moriyasu still included him in his 26-man squad, which he finalized on Monday ahead of the Asian Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Jan. 12.