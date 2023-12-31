Naomi Osaka admitted Saturday she almost retired from tennis, but said her love for the sport is back after becoming a mother earlier this year.

Osaka, 26, who will make her return this week in Brisbane, Australia, stepped away from the game in September 2022 following her withdrawal from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. She had cited mental health issues at various times in 2022.

In her time away, she gave birth to daughter Shai and did not watch any tennis until last year's Wimbledon.