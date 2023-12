Pele "would have been sad" at the state of the current Brazilian national team, his son Edinho has said in an interview, days before the first anniversary of the former player's death on Friday.

Brazil has struggled in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and presently occupy sixth place in the South American table, the last spot that affords direct qualification.

The Selecao have struggled without their biggest current star, Neymar, who is a long-term injury absentee after tearing knee ligaments.