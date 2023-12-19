Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz credited his side's experience for riding out an Al Ahly storm to reach the final of the Club World Cup with a 2-0 win on Monday.

Two goals in the final 20 minutes in Jeddah by Jhon Arias, from the penalty spot, and then John Kennedy carried the Brazilians into Friday's final against European Champions League winners Manchester City or Japanese side Urawa Reds.

Al Ahly were left to rue a number of missed chances as the African champions failed to find a way past 43-year-old Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio.