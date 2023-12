A "nervous" Naomi Osaka is targeting a place at next year's Paris Olympics and more Grand Slam titles as she makes her eagerly anticipated return to tennis.

The 26-year-old former world No. 1 is set to return to competition at the Brisbane International starting at the end of the month, having not played on tour since September 2022.

The four-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to daughter Shai in July and she has also struggled with her mental health and the pressures of tennis.