Canada striker Christine Sinclair made an emotional farewell to international soccer on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on a dazzling career that saw her amass a world record 190 goals.

A record crowd of 48,112 at Vancouver's B.C. Place — renamed Christine Sinclair Place for the night — was on hand to salute the Canadian captain as she led the team to a 1-0 win over Australia.

The match ground to a virtual halt after 12 minutes as fans rose to give a prolonged ovation to Sinclair, who wears the No. 12 jersey.