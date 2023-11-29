Tiger Woods said on Tuesday his right ankle is without pain and he is not concerned about walking 72 holes this week in his return to competition for the first time since April.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, spoke ahead of Thursday's start of the Hero World Challenge, a 20-player event he hosts at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

"My game feels rusty. I haven't played in a while," Woods said. "I'm excited to compete and play and I'm just as curious as all of you to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while."