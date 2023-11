All Blacks captain Sam Cane said Tuesday that he hoped "to evolve" as a player in Japan after signing a one-season deal with Tokyo Sungoliath.

Cane captained New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup but was sent off in last month's final as the All Blacks lost 12-11 to South Africa.

The 31-year-old has never played for a team based outside his home country and he thinks his move to Japan will "test me as a rugby player."