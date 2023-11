Novak Djokovic has no intention of slowing down after capping another incredible year with his record-breaking seventh ATP Finals victory on Sunday.

Djokovic is 36 and is still tennis' No. 1 player by a good margin and has racked up a host of new records this season, including taking his Grand Slam tally to 24 and finishing on top of the yearend world rankings for the eighth time.

He swept past young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on his way to another triumph in Turin.