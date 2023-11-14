Lockie Ferguson insisted New Zealand's rocky road to a World Cup semifinal against in-form India in Mumbai on Wednesday was of no concern as "we all start from zero again."

Tournament hosts India have been the form side of the 10-team event, winning all nine of their group matches, as they bid for a third World Cup title and second on home soil following their 2011 final triumph over Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

New Zealand by contrast, won their opening four games of the round-robin stage only to lose the next four before ending pool play with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.