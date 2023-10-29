Ecstatic South Africans celebrated well into Sunday after the Springboks claimed a record fourth title by defeating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

Supporters of the national rugby team drank beers, waved flags and partied until the early hours in a wave of jubilation that swept the country from Cape Town to Johannesburg.

"I feel so good, I was literally in tears," said Sofia Pringen, 21, her face painted in South Africa's national colors as she celebrated in central Cape Town after the victory.