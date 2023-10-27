Rugby World Cup fever is building in New Zealand with a former All Blacks captain predicting a "cracking" final against South Africa in Paris this weekend while tickets are being snapped up for a stadium screening at the country's home of rugby, Eden Park.

The All Blacks face the Springboks at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday with both sides bidding to become the first nation to win the World Cup for a fourth time.

Under head coach Ian Foster, New Zealand made a rocky start to the tournament with a defeat to France, but eventually earned a place in the final with a hard-fought win over top-ranked Ireland in the knockout stages before routing Argentina.