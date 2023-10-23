Newly minted three-time world champion Max Verstappen completed a hat trick of Texas victories when he claimed the 50th win of his career in a tense and strategic United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Dutchman, who started sixth on the grid in his Red Bull car, worked his way through the field to take control before coming home 2.225 seconds ahead of resurgent seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

"Starting from sixth position made things a little more difficult," said Verstappen, who secured his third straight title in the sprint in Qatar earlier this month.