Adolis Garcia smashed a grand slam and the Texas Rangers beat the defending champion Houston Astros 9-2 on Sunday to force a winner-take-all showdown in the American League Championship Series.

The Rangers evened the best-of-seven series 3-3 and will try to reach their first World Series since 2011 by winning on the road again on Monday.

"Going to be a tough game," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's a big game for both sides. It's going to be exciting."