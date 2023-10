Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United's greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack, and he made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the Premier League club said in a statement.