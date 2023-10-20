Max Verstappen will be racing for pride, points and records this weekend at the United States Grand Prix, as his rivals compete for positional prize money behind the newly crowned champion.

In the first of four weekends of racing in the Americas before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, much of the attention will be taken by politicking and preparations for 2024, with Ferrari and Mercedes striving to close the gap behind the dominant Red Bull team.

Verstappen, however, will be the man who takes the limelight at the Circuit of the Americas, where he will seek to secure a hat trick of successes and his 50th career victory, having secured his third consecutive drivers' title in Qatar earlier this month.