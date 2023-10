The Texas Rangers took the hard route after blowing a 2½-game lead in the American League West in the final week of the regular season and landing in the wild-card round.

Five consecutive victories later, the Rangers are headed to the AL Championship Series after a solid 7-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Texas swept the Tampa Bay Rays in two games in an AL wildcard series before outscoring the Orioles 21-11 in three AL Division Series contests.