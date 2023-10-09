Mitch Garver blasted a third-inning grand slam as the Texas Rangers moved to within one win of ending the Baltimore Orioles' postseason campaign on Sunday.

Garver's 419-foot homer over the left-field wall powered Texas to an early 9-2 lead before they went on to complete an 11-8 victory at Camden Yards.

The win leaves Texas 2-0 ahead in the best-of-five American League Division Series, meaning the Rangers can complete a sweep when the series heads back to their home stadium for Game 3 on Tuesday.