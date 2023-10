Team Japan was booed but kept its cool in an "interesting" atmosphere to beat North Korea 4-1 and retain the Asian Games women's soccer crown on Friday.

The crowd of over 35,000 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou was overwhelmingly in North Korea's favor and booed the Japanese players when they went on the attack.

After going into the break at 1-1, Japan scored three goals in the space of six second-half minutes to silence the stadium.