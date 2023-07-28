Veteran Cameron McEvoy hailed the dawning of a new golden era of Australian swimming on Friday, with his teammates dominating at the world championships in Fukuoka.

Australian swimmers have claimed nine golds and broken four world records in five days of competition so far in Japan, leaving nearest rivals China and the United States trailing in their wake.

McEvoy has been part of the Australian team since the 2012 London Olympics and he said this year's "exceptional" vintage was on par with the best the country had ever produced.