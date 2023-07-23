Champion-in-waiting Jonas Vingegaard leads the Tour de France peloton into Paris on Sunday on the final day of a storied race animated by a tense tussle with two-time former winner Tadej Pogacar.

The winners jerseys for the various disciplines will be awarded — yellow for overall champion Vingegaard, white for Pogacar as best youngster, polka dots for Giulio Ciccone for best climber and green to Jasper Philipsen for accumulating the most points via his four sprint wins.

The 150 or so remaining riders cycle into Paris along the banks of the Seine and roll past the cafes and clubs of Saint Michel toward the culminating eight laps of the Champs Elysees.