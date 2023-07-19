  • Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes part in a practice round in Hoylake, England, ahead of the British Open. | REUTERS
Hoylake, England – Rory McIlroy returns to the scene of his sole British Open triumph at Hoylake this week hoping fond memories can help him snap a nine-year major drought, even if they do make him feel old.

McIlroy, 34, seemed destined for double-digit major titles when he swept all before him at the Royal Liverpool course in 2014 and went onto win the PGA Championship less than a month later.

But the Northern Irishman has remained on four majors ever since, despite remaining one of world golf’s brightest stars.

