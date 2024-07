The Japanese passport is no longer No. 1, according to Henley & Partners in its global ranking of travel documents in terms of visa-free access.

It gets travelers into 192 jurisdictions with minimal entry formalities, second to 195 for Singapore’s passport, out of a total 227 countries and territories.

Japan had the strongest passport for six years running from 2018, sometimes sharing that spot with Singapore, before being dethroned by the Southeast Asian nation on the 2024 list.