South Africa scrumhalf Faf de Klerk warned his teammates that they must be switched on for the full 80 minutes in order for the reigning World Cup champion to beat New Zealand in Auckland for the first time since 1937.

The All Blacks host South Africa on Saturday in a Rugby Championship clash at Mount Smart Stadium two months before the World Cup kicks off.

Both teams recorded emphatic opening-round wins last Saturday. New Zealand thrashed Argentina 41-12 away from home and South Africa bulldozed Australia 43-12 in Pretoria.