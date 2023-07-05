Australia can expect to face a fired-up England and a furious crowd in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, England, starting Thursday, as the row over Jonny Bairstow’s divisive dismissal at Lord’s rumbles on.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have even traded verbal bouncers over the issue, which started when Bairstow was given out stumped by opposing wicketkeeper Alex Carey during what the England batsman thought was a break in play.

Bairstow’s exit, in a match Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes despite England captain Ben Stokes’s stunning 155, sparked a chorus of boos at a normally sedate Lord’s and led to three MCC members being suspended for allegedly abusing visiting players in the pavilion.