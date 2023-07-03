  • Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull race track in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria – Defending champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless charge toward a third consecutive world title on Sunday by claiming his record fourth Austrian Grand Prix victory in emphatic style.

The 25-year-old Dutchman finished 5.155 seconds clear of a revived Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking third after starting 15th on the grid.

It was a race of attrition, punctuated by safety cars and influenced by a high number of drivers receiving penalties for exceeding track limits.

