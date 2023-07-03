Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria – Defending champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless charge toward a third consecutive world title on Sunday by claiming his record fourth Austrian Grand Prix victory in emphatic style.
The 25-year-old Dutchman finished 5.155 seconds clear of a revived Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking third after starting 15th on the grid.
It was a race of attrition, punctuated by safety cars and influenced by a high number of drivers receiving penalties for exceeding track limits.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.