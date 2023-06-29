Los Angeles – Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, whose time at the Tokyo Olympics was disrupted by mental health and safety concerns, is poised to make her return to competition in August.
USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that the four-time Olympic gold medalist has entered the U.S. Classic, which is scheduled to take place near Chicago from Aug. 4 to 5.
“Registration … does not guarantee participation,” USA Gymnastics cautioned in the statement.
