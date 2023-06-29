Mark Cavendish, one of the greatest sprinters in cycling history, has nothing to prove to anyone, except perhaps himself, as he embarks on his final Tour de France on Saturday.

Fans will crowd finish lines along the 3,404-kilometer route from Bilbao, Spain, to Paris hoping to witness the 38-year-old celebrate taking sole ownership of the record for the most Tour de France stage wins.

Cavendish is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx after an astonishing return of form during the 2021 Tour lifted his total to 34.