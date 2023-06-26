  • Fans take part in a celebration to mark the 25-day countdown to the start of the Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, on Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Fans take part in a celebration to mark the 25-day countdown to the start of the Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, on Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Sydney – Thousands of soccer fans marched over the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Sunday to mark 25 days before the Women’s World Cup starts in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA, soccer’s governing body, estimated around 4,000 braved chilly temperatures to take part in the early morning event on the famed bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kick-off the 32-team tournament on July 20, when the Matildas play Ireland in Sydney and the Football Ferns face Norway in Auckland.

