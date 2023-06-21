The format of alpine skiing’s combined event will be changed for the 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring two specialists in a team rather than just one skier, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.

The alpine combined is revered as the event that compensates a skier’s all-round skills, over a downhill or super-G and then a slalom, the winner being the athlete with the fastest aggregate time.

But the combined has recently dropped off the World Cup calendar as fewer skiers train in both speed and technical events, making for small entry lists whenever it is held.