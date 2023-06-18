  • Manabu Kitabeppu receives a blazer to celebrate the 200th win of his career in July 1992. | KYODO
    Manabu Kitabeppu receives a blazer to celebrate the 200th win of his career in July 1992. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Manabu Kitabeppu, baseball commentator and former ace pitcher for the Hiroshima Carp, died at a hospital in Hiroshima on Friday. He was 65.

Kitabeppu joined the Carp in 1976. He secured double-digit wins for 11 consecutive seasons from 1978 thanks to his outstanding control, helping the team clinch back-to-back Japan Series titles in 1979 and 1980.

In 1992, he became the first Carp player to reach 200 wins.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW