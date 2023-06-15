London – Batting sensation Harry Brook hopes to make the same impact as England’s 2005 Ashes heroes as he prepares to face Australia for the first time in test cricket.
The Yorkshire, England, batter, 24, has had a remarkable start to his international career, hitting four centuries in his first seven tests and winning the T20 World Cup.
The first game of the five-match Ashes series starts at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Friday, with England desperate to reclaim the urn.
