Paris – Japanese 27th seed Yoshihito Nishioka prevailed in a dramatic five-set battle with qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the French Open fourth round for the first time on Saturday.
Nishioka battled back to win a heated affair 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, in three hours, 38 minutes on a sunny day in Paris.
The 27-year-old will face either Borna Coric or Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the quarterfinals.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.