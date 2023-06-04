  • Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka celebrates his victory over Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild during their third round match at the French Open in Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka celebrates his victory over Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild during their third round match at the French Open in Paris on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Paris – Japanese 27th seed Yoshihito Nishioka prevailed in a dramatic five-set battle with qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the French Open fourth round for the first time on Saturday.

Nishioka battled back to win a heated affair 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, in three hours, 38 minutes on a sunny day in Paris.

The 27-year-old will face either Borna Coric or Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a place in the quarterfinals.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW