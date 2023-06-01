Budapest – Sevilla found its Europa League magic formula on Wednesday, beating Roma 4-1 on penalties in Budapest to make it a perfect seven out of seven in finals in the competition.
The game finished 1-1 following extra time after Paulo Dybala’s opener was canceled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.
A bad-tempered but gripping match went to a shootout at a raucous Puskas Arena, with Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou becoming the hero with two saves.
