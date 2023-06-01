  • Sevilla's players celebrate after defeating Roma in the Europa League final in Budapest on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Sevilla's players celebrate after defeating Roma in the Europa League final in Budapest on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Budapest – Sevilla found its Europa League magic formula on Wednesday, beating Roma 4-1 on penalties in Budapest to make it a perfect seven out of seven in finals in the competition.

The game finished 1-1 following extra time after Paulo Dybala’s opener was canceled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

A bad-tempered but gripping match went to a shootout at a raucous Puskas Arena, with Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou becoming the hero with two saves.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW