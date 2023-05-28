Novak Djokovic admitted Saturday that when careerlong rival Rafael Nadal retires next year “part of me will be leaving too.”

Djokovic shares the all-time men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles with Nadal but can break that tie by winning the French Open for a third time.

Nadal, a 14-time champion in Paris, is sitting out of Roland Garros with a hip injury. With his 37th birthday fast approaching, the Spaniard has admitted that 2024 will likely be his final year on tour.